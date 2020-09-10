Tillamook PUD continues to work on power restoration efforts throughout the county after a severe windstorm swept through the area.
The first outages occurred late Monday evening, Sept. 7. Sustained east winds, gusting up to 92 mph in some locations, brought down trees and debris, which caused multiple widespread outages.
Tillamook PUD provides power to over 22,000 customers. At the height of the storm, approximately 15,000 Tillamook PUD customers were without power. To date, crews have restored service to nearly 97 percent of the utility’s customers, and outages are progressively declining as crews press on with repairs.
Wildfires continue to be a serious concern in the area. Tillamook PUD is assisting emergency responders with fire safety matters and in determining which areas are safe to reenergize.
“Our hearts go out to those who are displaced or otherwise adversely affected by the wildfires,” General Manager Todd Simmons said. “Undoubtedly this year has been met with several unforeseen challenges to which our community has continually come together to work as a team. We would like to thank our team of customers and community members for their support and patience as we work to restore power; it is greatly appreciated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.