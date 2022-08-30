Today at approximately 12:41 p.m. your Tillamook Police Department responded to report of an alleged intoxicated driver in a black Humvee 3 with California plates who was driving erratically northbound out of the city on N Main.
As the officers were heading into the area through heavy traffic, another 911 call came into Dispatch advising that an employee at the Oregon Coast Bank had their vehicle struck and damaged by the suspect who then fled down E/B onto Wilson River Road.
Your TPD officers were able to triangulate and locate the suspect but not before he hit two more vehicles causing damage to their cars and ran through a cornfield.
The suspect is in custody and there's no immediate danger to the our community at this time. If you have any information about about this incident please call the nonemergency line of dispatch 503 815-1911 so we can take your statements. We will provide more information later as the investigation unfolds.
I do want to add that we are very appreciative of the witnesses who followed from a distance and called 911 and provided an accurate direction of travel for the suspect before he seriously injured or killed somebody.
Chief Raymond Rau report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.