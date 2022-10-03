We would like to thank our watchful Community members who were able to provide a video of a male subject who walked onto two properties in the 1900 block of 6th street and stole bags of cans last night.
TPD Officer Martinez recognized the suspect as 35-year-old John Briley of Tillamook and quickly located him with the assistance of the Oregon State Police.
Mr. Briley was cited for Criminal Trespass II and Theft III by Ofc Martinez and was lodged by OSP in the Tillamook County Jail on seven outstanding warrants￼. We sincerely hope that this sends a clear message to Mr. Briley that it’s not OK to walk onto other people's property and take things that aren’t yours.
This arrest was made so quickly because of all of the amazing people who care so deeply for everyone in our little town. Tillamook is a community that supports their police department and we could not do it without you, it’s an honor to serve you.
