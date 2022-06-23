Tillamook Fire District hosts June Dairy Parade fundraiser

After the June Dairy Parade, stop by the Tillamook Fire Department for some hotdogs, chips and a drink and meet the Fire Chief while helping out the local department. Donations are accepted for the meal, and all proceeds go towards lifesaving equipment.
The event is sponsored by the Tillamook Fire Support Group, a group of people who deliver food and water to firefighters while out fighting fires. So stop by the Fire Department, meet the chief, have a hotdog and support the efforts of the Tillamook Fire Support Group.
