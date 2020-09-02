The Tillamook Family Counseling Center will be presenting a virtual Question, Persuade, and Refer (QPR) training at 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18. The QPR training is a community mental health intervention that was listed on SAMSHA’s National Registry of Evidence Based Programs and Practices as effective suicide prevention training.
Individuals that attend this training will need to have access to a device that is capable of connecting to Zoom. Participants will receive a Zoom link to access the training.
Over two million people worldwide have been trained in the QPR program since 1995. This training will provide participants with three steps to help to save a life from suicide.
This training is a wonderful training that was created for everyone, including parents, teachers, employers, health staff, hospitality staff, and concerned individuals. This training will be offered at no cost to the participant (registration for this training will be limited to 20 participants). If you would like to register for this virtual QPR training please email Prevention Specialist Janeane Krongos at JaneaneK@TFCC.org or call (503) 842-8201 ext.# 247.
