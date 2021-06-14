Tillamook Family Counseling Center will once again be offering a virtual Question Persuade Refer (QPR) Gatekeeper training from 10-11:30 a.m. July 16. The QPR Gatekeeper training is a community mental health intervention that was listed on SAMSHA’s National Registry of Evidence Based Programs and Practices as effective suicide prevention training.
This training was designed to be beneficial for all adults, including parents, teachers, employers, health staff and hospitality staff. This training will be offered at no cost to the participant (registration for this training will be limited to 20 participants that reside or work in Tillamook County).
Participants will receive a Zoom link to access the training.
If you would like to register for this virtual QPR training, contact Prevention Coordinator Janeane Krongos at JaneaneK@TFCC.org or by calling (503)842-8201.
