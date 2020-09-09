With the fires spreading in Tillamook County and many neighbors forced to evacuate, Tillamook County Creamery Association is offering support by providing free boxed meals for displaced local residents who have been impacted by the fire evacuations.
Any local resident displaced by the fires that need a meal for themselves and their family can pick up boxed meals from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, and Thursday, Sept. 10. Meals include a fresh sandwich, chips, cookie and bottled water. Residents can pick up their boxed meals at the Tillamook Creamery Visitors Center at the side entrance by the outdoor ice cream counter. Enter the parking lot from the Latimer Road entrance, as the main entrance on Hwy 101 has been closed to visitors.
Due to the smoke and fire safety concerns, The Tillamook Creamery Visitors Center is closed to the public Sept. 9-10.
