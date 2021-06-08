WHAT: Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is inviting all community members age 18+ to get a COVID vaccine at a free drive-through clinic this Wednesday, June 9. The single- dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at this clinic, so it will not be necessary to get a second dose. No sign-up or appointment required. Please bring your photo ID and your health insurance card if you have one (not required).
FREE ICE CREAM INCENTIVE: Participants who get the vaccine at this clinic will get a free Tillamook ice cream sandwich to enjoy during their 15 minute observation period and will also receive two coupons for free scoops of Tillamook ice cream to enjoy at the Creamery.
WHO: All community members age 18+ who want a vaccine
WHEN: Wednesday, June 9, 10:00am – 6:00pm
WHERE: The Tillamook Creamery Red Barn, 4165 Highway 101 N (map below)
WHY: TCCA wants to help the Tillamook community achieve our 65 percent vaccinated goal. Peak summer coastal tourism season has arrived and Tillamook County will see an influx of visitors to the county over the next few months. This is a great opportunity to get the COVID vaccine to help protect yourself, your family and your community.
