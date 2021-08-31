WHAT: Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is inviting all community members age 18 years and older to a free drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered, and no sign-up or appointment is required. (If you have a health insurance card, please bring it. But it is not required to receive a free vaccine.)
WHO: TCCA employees, members and anyone in the community (18+) may attend to receive a vaccine
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: The Tillamook Creamery Red Barn, 4165 Highway 101 N (map below)
WHY: As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate throughout Tillamook County, TCCA wants to provide another opportunity for additional employees and community members to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect our community and prevent the virus from spreading further throughout the County.
