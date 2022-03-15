According to Oregon Health Authority (OHA) COVID-19 dashboard for Tillamook County data updated March 9, the average weekly COVID-19 case rate is 2. Numbers are low with positive cases often hovering around zero. Cumulatively for Tillamook County there has been 3,605 COVID-19 positive cases reported since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Tillamook County Community Health Center, starting March 1, 2022, the Tillamook fairground Thursday clinic will be closed. Vaccines are available at Tillamook County Community Health Center, Adventist Health, Nehalem Bay Health Center, and local pharmacies. If you have any questions, feel free to call (503) 842-3900
If you are having signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and wanting to talk to a nurse about what you’re experiencing, call Tillamook County Community Health Center at (503) 842-3940, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
COVID-19 Viral Testing (rapid and PCR) is available at:
- Tillamook County Community Health Center, appointments are required, call 503-842-3900 to schedule.
- Adventist Health – all medical offices (Estacada, Lincoln City, Manzanita, Pacific City, Sheridan, Tillamook, Vernonia, and Welches). Call 503-842-5546 to schedule.
The federal site to order free quick (rapid) antigen home COVID-19 test live:
https://www.covidtests.gov Every household is eligible for 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. Contact OHA COVID-19 Support Hotline for help: (866) 917-888.
