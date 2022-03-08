According to Oregon Health Authority (OHA) COVID-19 dashboard for Tillamook County numbers from February 28, 2022, there has been no new positive COVID-19 cases and there has been zero COVID-19 related deaths reported during this time. Cumulatively for Tillamook County there has been 3,592 COVID-19 positive cases ever reported, 57 of those cases have resulted in death.
COVID-19 Testing Information, if you are having signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and wanting to talk to a nurse about what you’re experiencing, call Tillamook County Community Health Center at (503) 842-3940, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
COVID-19 Viral Testing (rapid and PCR) is available at:
- Tillamook County Community Health Center, appointments are required, call 503-842-3900 to schedule.
- Adventist Health – all medical offices (Estacada, Lincoln City, Manzanita, Pacific City, Sheridan, Tillamook, Vernonia, and Welches). Call 503-842-5546 to schedule.
The federal site to order free quick (rapid) antigen home COVID-19 test live:
https://www.covidtests.gov Every household is eligible for 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. Contact OHA COVID-19 Support Hotline for help: (866) 917-888.
According to the Tillamook County Community Health Center, starting March 1, 2022, the Tillamook fairground Thursday clinic will be closed. Vaccines are available at Tillamook County Community Health Center, Adventist Health, Nehalem Bay Health Center, and local pharmacies. If you have any questions, feel free to call (503) 842-3900
Making a plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible is the best way to protect against COVID-19, flu, and pneumonia.
Flu and pneumonia vaccines are a covered benefit for many insurance plans, including Medicare and Oregon Health Plan. COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost. Please bring your insurance card with you. No one is turned away for inability to pay. Age limit varies per vaccine type, visit tillamookchc.org or call 503-842-3900 for more information.
Boosters are recommend for all 18 years old and older:
- 5 months after completion of the Moderna series.
- 2 month after completion of the single shot Johnson & Johnson.
Boosters are now recommend for all 12 years old and older:
- 5 months after completion of the Pfizer series.
Individuals eligible for a booster may receive either the same or a different COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose, depending on advice from a health care provider, individual preference, availability or convenience.
Pfizer shot for Youths 5-11 years old:
- Pediatric doses of the Pfizer #COVID19 vaccine are now approved for use in Oregon for children ages 5 through 11 and Tillamook County has received the doses. Parent/guardian authorization is needed for all youths 5 – 14 years old.
