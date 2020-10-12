Tillamook County United Way (TCUW) has been raising funds to support health and human services throughout Tillamook County since 1976. Unfortunately, the landscape of fundraising and nonprofits has changed dramatically in recent years. TCUW has sought to remain a vital player in supporting the ever-expanding nonprofits of our community but are simply no longer able to do so efficiently and effectively.
TCUW will officially close on March 31,2021. In the interim, any donations collected and pledged for this year will be dispersed to member agencies following the donors’ wishes. While TCUW is closing its doors, the many valuable agencies that United Way has supported will still be doing the much needed work in our community. For a complete list of member agencies, their missions, and how to give directly to them please go to the United Way website at www.tillamookcountyunitedway.org.
The United Way Board would like to take this opportunity to express their utmost gratitude to the many dedicated volunteers and donors who upheld the mission of the United Way. The generosity of our community cannot be matched. As an all local, all-volunteer board, it has been our honor to serve Tillamook County and the nonprofits within it for over 40 years.
