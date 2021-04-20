Tillamook County will remain in the “High Risk” category effective April 23 through May 6.
As calculated by Oregon Health Authority (OHA), Tillamook County had 49 new confirmed positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases and an average test positivity rate of 7.0 percent from Sunday, April 4 – Saturday, April 17, which met disease metrics to remain at “High Risk.”
See the news release from Governor Kate Brown’s office here: https://www.oregon.gov/newsroom/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?newsid=54538
COVID-19 cases are starting to decrease after several weeks of 2-week case counts in the 60s. While this is welcome news, we cannot let our guard down. Continue to wear a mask, keep 6ft of distance from those not in your immediate household, wash your hands frequently and choose to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as you can. Schedule your appointment by visiting [tillamookchc.org]tillamookchc.org
