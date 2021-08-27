Due to the increased COVID-19 deaths in Tillamook County, Waud’s Funeral Home has exceeded its capacity. Emergency Manager Gordon McCraw put in a request for a refrigerated morgue truck from the state.
Waud’s Funeral Home is licensed to hold nine bodies. Since late last week, Waud’s has been at capacity.
Klamath County has offered a morgue trailer to Tillamook County, as they are not using it, McCraw reported during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Aug. 25.
“If we sign a mutual aid agreement, they had one we could borrow,” McCraw said.
McCraw said once the agreement is signed, he can contact Klamath to see what transport looks like. He said it would be about a 6-hour trip one way.
“I’ll get with Oregon Emergency Management to figure out a way to get it up here to us to help Waud’s with their capacity limits,” McCraw said.
The board of commissioners approved the mutual aid agreement.
“I want to thank Klamath County for the very generous offer,” Vice-chair David Yamamoto said. “We’re in need. They understand our need.”
