The Tillamook County Clerk’s office released final unofficial election results on Thursday, November 10, revealing that election night results had borne out in most local races and that election day voters had strongly favored Republicans in partisan contests.
The clerk has now counted 14,437 ballots, although the results remain unofficial as a new Oregon voting law allows ballots seven days after election day to arrive by mail.
Rockaway Beach, Nehalem and Manzanita will be welcoming new mayors, with Charles McNeilly defeating incumbent Sue Wilson in Rockaway Beach, Phil Chick beating out Lydia O’Connor to fill the position being vacated by Bill Dillard in Nehalem and Deb Simmons replacing the departing Mike Scott in Manzanita after running unopposed.
“I believe we need a deeper transparency in our city government, increased information sharing and a deeper, more consistent response to residents’ concerns,” McNeilly said while campaigning.
McNeilly brings a background working in electric utilities and banking to the position and campaigned on a platform of better managing and benefiting from short term rentals.
Wilson congratulated McNeilly at a city council meeting the day after the election, and thanked residents for their support during her time serving the city.
Nehalem Mayor-elect Phil Chick has a background in water utility management and ran for mayor on a platform of water quality and fiscal responsibility.
“I am committed to see that the city fully explores diverse funding opportunities, while financing improvements through city means other than debt,” Chick said.
In Garibaldi, Mayor Tim Hall held off a challenge from former Mayor Judy Riggs to retain office.
“We have an undisputed record of achievements,” Hall said while running for mayor.
He cited well-resourced fire and sheriff’s personnel, well-maintained utilities and a forthcoming Oregon Department of Transportation project upgrading Highway 101 through the city as signal accomplishments of his first term in office.
Tillamook Mayor Aaron Burris and Bay City Mayor David McCall ran unopposed for reelection.
The measure to incorporate the community of Oceanside as a city failed by an almost twenty-point margin. The measure to increase the gas tax in the City of Tillamook was rejected by voters as well, with 54% opposing.
Psilocybin related businesses will temporarily be banned from the cities of Tillamook and Nehalem as well as unincorporated Tillamook County, while voters in Wheeler appear set to welcome the businesses by a margin of 118 votes to 112.
The closest race of the election happened in Tillamook’s Fifth City Council Ward, however. Final unofficial results from that race show a dead heat between incumbent Dean Crist and challenger Nick Torres, with each having received 125 votes. If more votes are not received in the race before the one-week deadline expires, it will head to a runoff.
In the Second Council Ward Rebecca Hopkins held off a challenge to retain her seat.
Garibaldi’s City Council will be welcoming two new members after Linda Bade and Norman “Bud” Shattuck garnered the highest vote totals for two at-large openings.
In Rockaway Beach, Terry Walhood will yield her seat to Cindy Kay Gregory, after losing a reelection bid.
Wheeler voters chose Karen Matthews, Deanne Ragnell and Dave Bell as at-large councilors to serve four-year terms.
Nehalem residents will be represented by Hillary Howell, Sandi Huntley and Dave Cram in positions one, two and three on the city council, respectively.
In Manzanita Brad Mayerle and Linda Kozlowski were elected to the council, edging out Mark Kuestner by less than two dozen votes for the two available, at-large openings.
The final unofficial tally also included updated results on statewide races.
After polling somewhat well in early returns, Democratic Governor-elect Tina Kotek, ended up with just over 35% of the vote in Tillamook County.
Republican nominee, Christine Drazan, received 45% of votes cast in the county, while independent candidate Betsy Johnson garnered nearly 18%, more than double the percentage of voters who supporter her statewide.
Democrat Suzanne Bonamici will represent Tillamook in the House of Representatives thanks to redistricting starting in January. Bonamici beat Republican challenger Christopher Mann by more than 35 percentage points to retain her seat, although Tillamook County preferred Mann by a 10-point margin.
Incumbent Democratic Senator Ron Wyden also easily won reelection to Washington, beating Republican Jo Rae Perkins by 16-percentage points.
Democrats retained control of both houses of the Oregon state legislature in Salem, but Tillamook will be represented by two Republicans.
Suzanne Weber will be the new State Senator for the 16th District representing Tillamook, after defeating Democrat Melissa Busch. Weber was previously Tillamook’s State House Representative.
In the race to replace Weber, Republican Cyrus Javadi narrowly edged out Democrat Logan Laity, winning by just over two percentage points.
After trailing on election night, Measure 111 guaranteeing affordable access to healthcare for Oregonians pulled ahead thanks to late voters, winning by just over 1%.
Measure 114 had a similarly tight margin, but will pass, meaning Oregonians will need a permit to carry a handgun in the state and certain high-capacity magazines will be banned.
Measure 112 passed by a much more comfortable, double-digit margin and will remove slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments in the state’s constitution.
The most popular of the proposed measures was Measure 113, which passed with a staggering 68% of the vote. Going forward, it will disqualify Salem legislators who miss more than ten sessions without an excuse from holding office in the next term.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
