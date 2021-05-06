Tillamook County remains in Moderate Risk, effective Friday, May 7, through Thursday, May 13, Tillamook County Health Department reported Tuesday, May 4, during a community update. Risk level status updates will be announced Tuesday, May 11.
“Tillamook County had 43 new confirmed positive and presumptive cases between April 18 and May 1,” Administrator Marlene Putman said.
Putman said 30 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, to date. The health center continues to provide medical and behavioral health services.
“We continue to offer testing,” Putman said. “You can call to schedule an appointment.”
Schedule a COVID-19 test by calling 503-842-3900. You can also schedule a vaccine with your health care provider by calling the COVID-19 vaccine line at 503-842-3914.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said 351 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon. There are 806 ventilators available in the state, as of May 4.
“We have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, which are available at our Tillamook County vaccine provider sites,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said. “When scheduling online, the clinic will include the vaccine time and minimum age required for the clinic.”
Pfizer remains the only vaccine authorized for 16 and 17 year olds.
As of May 3, 46 percent of Tillamook County residents have received one dose. No health insurance is needed to receive a vaccine, Colson added. This will never be your responsibility to pay.
If you need assistance scheduling an appointment for a vaccine, call 503-842-3914.
Book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
