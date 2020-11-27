Tillamook County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, were called at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, to attempt to locate a missing 70-year-old man from Hillsboro, Ore. who was hunting in the Neskowin area. After separating at approximately 3 p.m., the man failed to rejoin his hunting party and friends called him in missing after it became dark.
According to the sheriff's office, the missing man had a two-way radio, but no contact was able to be made. Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers searched until approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, Nov. 27, before calling off the search for the evening.
Deputies returned at 7 a.m. Nov. 27 to resume searching. Contact was established with the missing hunter via the radio and he was able to make his way to rescuers and was picked up near Forest Road 12, where he was taken to the Search and Rescue Operations Base. Besides being cold, he appeared to be uninjured. The man had gotten turned around in the timber after dark and spent a cold night out in the woods. He had been unable to hear rescuers calling over the PA and sounding their sirens looking for him.
As a reminder, when recreating in our amazing forests, please let others know where you will be and go with friends. Dress accordingly and be prepared for potential emergencies, knowing our weather can change drastically over a short period.
