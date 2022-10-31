The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in which two people were found deceased in an RV in Pacific City over this past weekend.
This is an active, ongoing investigation, but at this time, there is no indication of foul play or any other persons involved.
There was never any danger to the public regarding this incident. Further information will be released only if it is appropriate to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.