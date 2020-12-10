An Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association (OSSA) Award of Valor was presented to Tillamook County Sheriff Deputy Ben Berger Wednesday, Dec. 9. Family and command staff gathered to present the award, which was based on Berger’s involvement in a warrant operation in April where he prevented the injury, or likely death, of Deputy Dennis Greiner.
According to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Berger had been nominated for the award a few months ago. Tillamook County Sheriff Jim Horton said, during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting, Berger went above and beyond the call of duty.
Commissioner David Yamamoto read during the meeting the report provided to the OSSA. The report reads:
“On April 28, 2020, Tillamook County Deputies assisted the US Marshal’s Service with attempting to locate an armed career criminal suspect that had fled from them. The Marshals had attempted to conduct a traffic stop and take a subject into custody. As they initiated the stop the vehicle fled and the Marshals lost the vehicle.
Deputy Ben Berger and Deputy Dennis Greiner responded to the area where the suspect vehicle had last been seen. Deputy Berger developed information leading them northbound on Kilchis River Road to locate the vehicle.
Deputy Berger searched the area and was able to locate fresh tires marks on a newly graded road. Both Deputies got out of their vehicle to investigate and located the vehicle. The vehicle began to accelerate driving towards Deputy Greiner, who was standing outside of the patrol vehicle.
Deputy Berger realized that Deputy Greiner was in immediate danger and would likely be struck by the suspect vehicle. Deputy Berger accelerated his patrol vehicle and struck the suspect vehicle on the passenger side which prevented Deputy Greiner from being hit. The suspect vehicle was damaged in the collision but was able to again flee the area.
The suspect was eventually apprehended by responding law enforcement units and members from the US Marshal Service.
Deputy Berger’s quick action and courageous efforts on that day prevented the serious injury or death of his fellow deputy and hampered the suspect’s ability to flee. Deputy Berger was then able to provide information to additional law enforcement units so the suspect could be taken into custody.”
