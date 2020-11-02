Tillamook County Leadership discussed COVID-19 updates during a community meeting Friday, Oct. 30. As of Oct. 30, Tillamook County Community Health Centers reports five new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the county to 64 positive cases since the pandemic began. Administrator Marlene Putman said there is a range in the ages of the individuals.
The health center does not provide zip codes of the individuals who have COVID-19 as to not identify them in the community.
There are zero new presumptive cases this week, the health center reported. There are 11 presumptive cases total, which bring the county to a total of 75 cases. One Tillamook County resident is currently hospitalized in the Portland area.
According to Oregon Health Authority, there have been 3,665 negative tests completed for Tillamook County and a total of 3,729 tests completed. There are 18 cases currently under monitoring and zero COVID-19 related deaths.
“Outdoor public spaces, when a typical distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained, people should also be wearing masks,” Putman said. “People with a disability or medical condition may request accommodation if they cannot wear a mask.”
Putman said the flu vaccine is still available in various areas of the community, including the health center’s flu clinic at 2111 8th St. Hours for November are 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday.
“Come get your flu shot if you haven’t had one,” Putman said.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said the hospital’s personal protective equipment is in good supply. There is adequate bed capacity for adult ICU beds and adult non-ICU beds.
“We do have a new screening process in the plaza lobby where we have a thermal imaging scanner,” Swanson said. “We can easily check temperatures as you walk in to make sure that anybody with COVID-like symptoms are able to be captured right away and get them in a room.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.