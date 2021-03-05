The Tillamook County Health Department reports 15 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 this week. The health department is monitoring 22 cases.
“Tillamook County is likely to remain in the Lower Risk, even with that increased 15 new cases this week,” Administrator Marlene Putman said. “The next movement period is March 12 through March 25, with the Oregon Health Authority data showing 21 cases from the past two weeks.”
Final data count and risk level status will be announced Tuesday, March 9, and go into effect Friday, March 12.
Putman said people should continue to wear face masks, watch physical distance and wash hands.
“If you’re ill, it’s important to stay home, unless you’re seeking medical care,” Putman said. “COVID-19 testing is still available.”
To make a COVID-19 testing appointment, call the COVID-19 line at 503-842-3900.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said 140 people across Oregon are hospitalized with COVID-19. In Region 1 – which includes Tillamook, Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah and Washington counties –74 adult ICU beds are available. To date, 59 percent of the hospital’s staff has been vaccinated.
“For our total staff – this also includes the medical staff – we’re up to 59 percent have been vaccinated,” Swanson said. “Medical staff, they still lead with 83 percent of staff who have received their vaccines.”
Emergency Coordinator Ed Colson said 572 Moderna vaccines have been administered in Tillamook County this week. For primary doses, 4,380 doses have been administered since December, with 2,154 Phase 1B primary doses and 1,527 Phase 1A booster doses administered, to date.
“There was a new sequencing plan recently pushed out by the governor’s office and OHA,” Colson said. “That new sequencing plan can be seen on the website.”
Regarding the new sequencing for COVID-19 vaccines, the health department is not scheduling any of the groups yet, Colson said. Phase 1B, Group 6, is eligible March 29 and includes seafood, agricultural, migrant farm and food processing workers; people living in low-income senior housing; senior group and independent living; individuals experiencing homelessness; people displaced currently by wildfires; and wildland firefighter.
The health department is continuing to work through Groups 2-5 of Phase 1B, which includes those people 65 and older. When registration is ready for those new groups, the health department will let the public know.
“Once you’re registered, that gets on a list that’s shared with vaccine providers,” Colson said. “When they do call, the heath department or vaccine partner will call three times and may leave a message identifying themselves on the call. If no call [back] is made after three times, that name goes back on the computer.”
Colson said the health department encourages all who are eligible for a vaccine to fill out the eligibility form. People can also look into getting a vaccine from Safeway or Tillamook Pharmacy, independent of the vaccines the health department receives.
The eligibility form is available at https://bit.ly/3qtg3Xz
