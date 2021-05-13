Risk levels for Tillamook County will continue to remain in Moderate Risk, effective Friday, May 14, through Thursday, May 20. Tillamook County had 41 new confirmed and presumptive cases from Sunday, April 25, through Saturday, May 8, Tillamook County Health Department relayed during a community update Tuesday, May 11.
“Oregon is still seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Tillamook County Health Department Administrator Marlene Putman said.
Putman said 15 counties shifted out of Extreme Risk last week and into High Risk.
“The governor expects that counties will not return to the Extreme Risk category again hopefully for the duration of the pandemic,” Putman said. “This is as long as we continue to work together to decrease cases by following precautions.”
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson reported 326 hospitalizations across Oregon, as of May 11. There were 794 ventilators available in the state of Oregon.
“We have plenty of PPE here at Adventist Health Tillamook this morning,” Swanson said.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available in the county. People can schedule a vaccine online at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s emergency use to be extended to those aged 12-15, Colson said. CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reviewed that approval Wednesday, May 12. Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup reviewed and affirmed the decision later that evening. Vaccinations for 12-15 year olds can now begin, as of Thursday, May 13.
As of May 11, 292 appointments are scheduled for the vaccine in Tillamook County.
“As of May 10, 12,635 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Colson said. “That is 48 percent of Tillamook County residents.”
Colson said 9,322 residents are considered fully vaccinated, which is 35 percent.
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test, call 503-842-3900.
For help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine, call 503-842-3914.
