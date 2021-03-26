Tillamook County remains in Moderate Risk, effective Friday, March 26, through Thursday, April 8. Tillamook County Health Department encourages the public to not let down their guard, continue to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart.
Oregon Health Authority reports 467 positive tests for Tillamook County to date, as of Thursday, March 25.
Tillamook County Emergency Manager Gordon McCraw reported during a community update March 26 that from Tuesday, March 9, through Thursday, March 25, the county has had 25 COVID-19 cases, with 21 positive and four presumptive. The health department is currently monitoring 17 cases. One person is hospitalized. The county has had a total of 24 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
“We are maintaining two deaths for Tillamook County,” McCraw said.
This week, 720 primary or first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, McCraw said. To date, 3,233 Phase 1B primary doses have been administered and 2,317 Phase 1A primary doses have been administered. About 2,425 booster shots have been administered. About 25 percent of Tillamook County residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose.
“About 11.5 percent are fully vaccinated,” McCraw said.
Phase 1B, Group 6 becomes eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, March 29. This group includes adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions; agricultural, seafood and migrant seasonal farm workers; food processing workers; pregnant people 18 and older; wildland firefighters and those displaced by wildfires; senior housing; and adults experiencing homelessness.
“That’ll be based on the amount of vaccine that we’re getting,” McCraw said of when Group 6 will be able to start. “We're still supposed to be getting increased shipments by then as well.”
The health department’s new online scheduling tool for the vaccine also starts March 29. This tool will allow people to choose the location most convenient for them. Be on the lookout for more information at the health department’s website at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
The health department’s COVID-19 vaccine line is available for those who need help at 503-842-3914.
