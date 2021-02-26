Tillamook County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases this week, with 11 confirmed positive and one presumptive. The health department is monitoring 50 cases.
Administrator Marlene Putman reported during a Tillamook County Leadership update Friday, Feb. 26, one person is currently hospitalized.
“Over the course of the pandemic, we've had 23 hospitalizations,” Putman said.
Putman asks the public to take COVID-19 precautions and remember to wear your mask indoors when with people not in your immediate household. Keep social gatherings to 10 people at the most.
“With 20 new confirmed positive and presumptive cases, measured from Feb. 7 through the 20th, Tillamook County will remain in the Lower Risk status through March 11,” Putman said. “If cases increase above 30 in the next two weeks, then we’d be in risk of going to a different risk level effective March 12.”
Emergency Coordinator Ed Colson said 237 Moderna vaccines were administered this week. Large vaccine events were canceled due to the winter weather in the east, but small events took place for booster shots. Vaccine partners are working to vaccinate those 75 and older.
“There’s approximately one thousand people we’re working on to schedule over this week and the next,” Colson said. “We plan to start scheduling those 70 and older starting next week on March 1.”
There are about five thousand people in the 65 and older category, Colson added. There are not enough vaccines to address all age groups in the 65 and older category in one week. As of Feb. 26, 14.4 percent of Tillamook County residents have received the vaccine.
“Everybody who is eligible for those Phase 1A and groups 1-5 of Phase 1B are encouraged to enroll on our website,” Colson said. “That form is available in both English and Spanish.”
Due to high call volumes, the health department cannot schedule appointments by phone or email, but by the eligibility form, Colson added. The health department and vaccine partners are hoping to schedule 300-350 primary doses per week. The health department is working with Rinehart Clinic and Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue to schedule appointments in north Tillamook County and with Adventist Health to schedule appointments for south of the county.
“Once the appointments begin to be scheduled, our vaccine partners are going to call,” Colson said. “They will identify themselves, which agency they are with, the location and time of the appointment.”
Safeway and Tillamook Pharmacy are also able to schedule vaccines online. This is independent of the health department. You can find more information on their websites.
Colson said there have been recommendations from the statewide vaccine advisory committee to discuss the next eligibility group. It is not official yet but there are recommendations for adults with underlying health conditions, frontline workers, and multigenerational households.
The eligibility form is available at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.