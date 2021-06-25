Tillamook County remains in Lower Risk effective Friday, June 25, through Thursday, July 1. With Oregon close to the 70 percent vaccination rate goal – 68.7 percent of Oregonians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of Monday, June 21—county risk level movements will no longer be announced. Tillamook County was at 64.3 percent with a vaccination rate goal of 65 percent; around 150 more people are needed to reach that vaccine goal.
“Once that 70 percent vaccine rate of the state is met, Oregon’s risk level framework, including all of the county-based metrics and health and safety restrictions, will be lifted,” Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman reported during a community update Tuesday, June 22. “That includes masks, physical distancing, capacity limit requirements in almost all settings.”
Places such as airports, public transit and public health settings will still require masks.
“There are still people becoming sick and being hospitalized for COVID-19 and needing ventilators,” Administrator Marlene Putman said. “If you’re ill, check in with your provider, give us a call if you need support.”
Commissioner David Yamamoto said of all the counties, Tillamook County is one of the few with a zero case count. Yamamoto said people should not lower their guard, as neighboring Clatsop County was eligible to move to High Risk but stayed at Lower Risk in a caution period.
New vaccine appointments are available to schedule for June and July at the health center’s annex, located at 2111 8th St. Call 503-842-3914 or email tcchc@co.tillamook.or.us to make an appointment.
