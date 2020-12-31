Tillamook County will remain in Extreme Risk through Jan. 14, according to an announcement from Gov. Kate Brown Tuesday, Dec. 29. The county has been in the Extreme Risk category since Dec. 18.
The county risk levels are part of the state’s new public health framework to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19. The framework uses four different risk level for counties based on COVID-19 spread – Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk – and assigns health and safety measures for each level. The risk level for each county is determined based on case rate and test positivity rate over a two-week period.
Counties at Extreme Risk level are prohibited from indoor dining, indoor recreation and fitness establishments, and indoor entertainment establishments. Offices are to require remote work if able and close offices to the public and long-term care visitation is allowed only outdoors. There is a max of an indoor gathering size of six people and retail stores have a 50 percent capacity.
If case counts improve, the county would be eligible to move to High Risk Jan. 15. High Risk would allow limited indoor dining, recreation and fitness establishments and entertainment establishments.
According to Oregon Health Authority, in Tillamook County, there have been 283 confirmed positive COVID-19 cumulative cases and no deaths, as of Thursday, Dec. 31. There are 10 confirmed positive cases for the week of Dec. 27, as of Dec. 31. There were 36 positive cases the week of Dec. 20.
Oregon’s hospital capacity for Region 1 hospitals – which includes Tillamook, Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah and Washington counties – have 67 adult ICU beds available.
A total of 38,698 vaccines have been administered throughout Oregon so far, Oregon Health Authority stated. A total of 183 people have been vaccinated in Tillamook County so far, with the highest number of doses occurring Dec. 23 with 85 doses. Ten vaccine doses were administered Wednesday, Dec. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.