During a community update Friday, Dec. 11, Tillamook County health leaders discussed hospital capacity, COVID-19 cases and county risk levels. As of Thursday, Dec. 10, Tillamook County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county to 152 confirmed positive cases.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said 53 adult ICU beds are available in Region 1 hospitals, which include Tillamook, Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah and Washington counties. As of Dec. 11, 753 ventilators are available in Oregon.
Regarding specific details on the number of COVID-19 patients the hospital has and details on the capacity of its negative pressure rooms, Marketing and Communications Manager Cherie Plaisted told the Headlight Herald answers to specific questions violate the trust of patients.
“Patient confidentiality is of the utmost important at Adventist Health,” Plaisted said. “We will continue to care for our local community’s COVID hospitalization needs responsibly and have plans in place to increase our capacity as the need arises.”
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said there are 152 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Tillamook County and 26 presumptive cases, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
“We have 23 new positive cases,” Putman said.
There have been 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations to date. One person is currently hospitalized.
Fifty COVID-19 cases are being monitored. There have been no COVID-19 related deaths. Tillamook County has not had any workplace outbreaks, Putman added.
“Based on the increases in positive cases in Tillamook County, our risk level is moving from moderate to high risk under the new risk and protection framework,” Putman said. “Last week, we moved from low risk to moderate risk.”
Tillamook County is expected to move into the extreme risk category Friday, Dec. 18, according to Oregon Health Authority’s “Warning Week” data, updated Monday, Dec. 14. County risk levels are updated every two weeks in response to how COVID-19 is spreading in counties.
Some of the measures in extreme risk include: max of indoor gathering size to six people; outdoor max at eight; takeout dining is highly recommended; indoor recreation and fitness establishments and indoor entertainment establishments are prohibited; retail stores have a 50 percent max capacity, encourage curbside pickup; faith institutions, funeral homes, mortuaries and cemeteries have an indoor max of 25 percent capacity or 150 people, max of 200 outdoor; offices are to require remote work if able and close offices to the public; outdoor recreation and fitness establishments and outdoor entertainment establishments have a max of 50 people; personal services are allowed; and long-term care visitation is allowed only outdoors.
On Tuesdays of the Warning Week, data for the previous two weeks is published so counties can prepare for potential risk level changes the next week. On Tuesday of the next week, updated data is published and county risk levels are determined. Risk levels take effect on Fridays and remain in effect for the next two weeks and the process repeats.
Ed Colson, representative of Tillamook County Community Health Centers, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use. This is a two-dose vaccine taken 21 days apart. The vaccine’s first shipment, which started arriving in Oregon Monday, Dec. 14, will go to hospitals first towards health care workers.
