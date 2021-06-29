In accordance with the governor’s repeal of the set of executive orders that placed COVID-19 related restrictions on Oregonians, Tillamook County will reopen offices to the public June 30.
At the courthouse
· The courthouse will reopen to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on June 30, and citizens will be able to come in and do business without appointments. The South door will remain our prime point of courthouse entry for the public. Visitors will be admitted through the South door and go through the security protocols.
· The ADA access door on the east side of the courthouse will be open. Upon entry, visitors will check in with security at the front door.
· Masks and face coverings will no longer be required in the courthouse. We encourage employees and visitors who are more comfortable wearing masks to continue to do so. We respect everyone’s right to protect their health by wearing a mask.
· Minimum physical distancing will no longer be required.
Court Services
· Circuit courtrooms will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· The circuit court window will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Justice Court will reopen July 1. The justice court window will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
· The District Attorney’s Office and Victims Assistance will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Other Courthouse Offices
· The Clerk’s Office and Tax and Assessment will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· The Clerk’s Office is now making appointments for passports and marriage licenses, call 503-842-3402 to make an appointment.
· Veterans Services will reopen to walk in visitors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you are a veteran, a dependent of a veteran, or have question about VA Benefits, feel free to stop in or call at 503-842-4358.
· The Juvenile Department will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
· The Board of County Commissioners Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Public Works/Roads Department and Solid Waste
· The office will be open from Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to call 503-842-3419 to schedule appointments.
Tillamook County Libraries
· The main branch is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Pacific City and Manzanita branches are open Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Bay City, Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach branches are open Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.
Changes patrons can expect as the library transitions back to full service:
· Patrons may remain in the building longer than 15 minutes.
· Public computers will be available for one hour.
· Furniture will be put back in place.
· Public restrooms will be open.
· Drinking fountains will be used to fill water bottles only.
· Patrons will be able to browse newspapers and archival magazines.
· Some of bonus features in the children's areas will return.
· Projected return to programs is fall 2021.
· Meeting room use will be phased back in. Please contact the library to discuss the possibility of reserving a room.
· The Bookmobile will allow patrons onboard. Check the website for the bookmobile schedule.
Curbside service will still be available; call your neighborhood branch to arrange pick up.
Tillamook County Parks
· The Parks Department has been open to the public and will continue to remain open. Due to a shortage of staffing, the showers and fish cleaning stations will remain closed.
· The public can continue to make camping reservations and purchase annual parking passes through the online reservation site located at: http://reservations.co.tillamook.or.us/
· If the public needs to contact the Parks Department with any questions or issues, the best method is by email to: parks@co.tillamook.or.us
· Answers to the most frequently answered questions and additional information can be found at our website at: http://www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/Parks
Department of Community Development (DCD)
· DCD will be open to the public 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
· Appointments will continue to be prioritized and customers are encouraged to continue to book services through the department’s online appointment scheduler located on the DCD homepage: https://www.co.tillamook.or.us/commdev
· If staff are not available to assist a customer during a walk-in appointment, the next available appointment will be scheduled for the customer at the counter.
Surveyor’s Office
· The office will be open from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. No need to make an appointment. Closed for the noon hour.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office
· The front lobby/business office is open from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
· Correctional facilities have continued COVID precautions. Please check the Sheriff’s Office website at www.tillamooksheriff.com or the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for updates as they become available.
Tillamook County Health and Human Services Department
· The Health & Human Services Department including the Community Health Center and Public Health Department will continue to be open following the CDC and OHA COVID-19 requirements and restrictions. This includes continuing to wear masks in medical, dental, and behavioral care facilities and to observe other restrictions in the same.
· Most clinic and administrative offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· Public health and environmental health are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
· The dental clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. · Please check the website for more information: https://tillamookchc.org
Tillamook County Fair
· The Tillamook County Fair office is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
