Tillamook County Public Health was notified that Tillamook County will move to the “Moderate Risk” category for the next two weeks effective this Friday, March 12.
As calculated by Oregon Health Authority (OHA), Tillamook County had 31 new confirmed positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases from Sunday, Feb. 21 through Saturday, March 6, which met disease metrics to move to a higher risk category.
The Risk and Protection framework that the state of Oregon is operating under allows for counties to function safely based on the amount of disease spread measured in a 2-week period for that county. This framework allows for the counties to change to the appropriate risk level every two-weeks using predetermined COVID-19 disease metrics – the following is for a medium sized county (i.e., Tillamook County):
• Lower Risk: > 30 new COVID-19 cases in a 2-week period
• Moderate Risk: 31 - 44 new COVID-19 cases in a 2-week period
• High Risk: 45 – 59 new COVID-19 cases in a 2-week period
• Extreme Risk: 60 + new COVID-19 cases in a 2-week period
In the “Moderate Risk” category, businesses may still operate but with stricter capacity limits
and reduced hours. Indoor social gathering size will decrease to 8 people, no more than two households. Remote work is recommended if able to. See more on what is allowed in the “Moderate Risk” category here: https://coronavirus.oregon.gov/Pages/guidance.aspx
Be on the lookout for the updated press release from Gov. Kate Brown’s office with the full list of counties and their associated risk levels.
While this is not ideal news, cases have been increasing in Tillamook County. We ask you to not let your guard down; continue to take COVID-19 safety precautions: wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, watch your distance (6ft), stay home if ill, seek COVID-19 testing and answer the call from public health contact tracers.
If cases continue to increase over the next two weeks, Tillamook County would be at risk of moving to a higher risk level March 26. If cases decrease, Tillamook County may move back down in risk level.
