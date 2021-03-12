Tillamook County moved into Moderate Risk Friday, March 12, through March 25. Tillamook County Health Department reported 31 new confirmed and presumptive cases from Feb. 21 through March 6.
Emergency Coordinator Ed Colson said the next movement day with be Friday, March 26. If cases increase above 45, the county would move to High Risk.
“Indoor social gathering size decreases to eight with no more than two households,” Colson said of Moderate Risk. “Outdoor social gatherings are limited to 10 people.”
Colson said cases are increasing in Tillamook County. The majority of the cases look to be from close family members.
“From Friday, March 5, through Thursday, March 11, we have 21 new confirmed cases,” Colson said. “We have 16 positive and 5 presumptive.”
The health department is monitoring over 50 cases. There are no COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tillamook County this week.
Oregon Health Authority reports a total of 437 positive cumulative tests, as of Thursday, March 11.
COVID-19 testing is still available through the health center’s acute clinic, Colson added. To make an appointment, call 503-842-3900.
Vaccines administered this week by the health department and vaccine partners include 733 primary doses and 420 booster shots. A total of 1,947 Phase 1A booster doses have been administered since the vaccine was made available. A total of 5,113 primary vaccines have been administered in the county so far.
Colson said when being called to schedule a vaccine appointment, vaccine partners will try calling three times and leave a voicemail. After the third time, they will put you back on the list if they were not able to reach you.
When arriving for a vaccine, if you arrive early, wait in the car until your vaccine appointment time, Colson added. Rescheduling or canceling your appointment makes it difficult to administer doses, so commit to your appointment.
Those 65 and older are encouraged to fill out the online eligibility form at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said for Region 1 hospitals – which includes Tillamook, Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah and Washington counties – 70 adult ICU beds are available. A total of 121 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon.
“In Oregon, we have 772 ventilators available today,” Swanson said.
Almost 60 percent of Adventist Health Tillamook’s staff has been vaccinated. The hospital is working on bringing its volunteers back after those who wish to volunteer have been vaccinated.
