Tillamook County Public Health was notified that Tillamook County will move from the Extreme Risk category to Lower Risk, effective Friday, Jan. 29. As calculated by Oregon Health Authority (OHA), Tillamook County had 28 new confirmed positive
and presumptive COVID-19 cases from Sunday, Jan. 10, to Saturday, Jan. 23.
The Risk and Protection framework that the state of Oregon is operating under allows for
counties to function safely based on the amount of disease spread measured in a two-week period for that county. This framework allows for the counties to change to the appropriate risk level every two-weeks using predetermined COVID-19 disease metrics – the following is for a medium sized county (i.e., Tillamook County):
• Lower Risk: > 30 new cases in a 2-week period
• Medium Risk: 31 - 44 new cases in a 2-week period
• High Risk: 45 – 59 new cases in a 2-week period
• Extreme Risk: 60 + new cases in a 2-week period
In the Lower Risk category, all businesses may open and operate under limited capacity.
Social gathering size will increase from six to 12. See more on what is allowed in the Lower Risk category here: https://coronavirus.oregon.gov/Pages/guidance.aspx
Gov. Kate Brown will provide an updated press release with the full list of counties and their associated risk level categories.
While this is positive news, the health department asks you to not let your guard down. Continue to take COVID-19 safety precautions: wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, watch your distance (6ft), stay home if ill, seek COVID-19 testing and answer the call from public health contact tracers.
If cases increase again over the next two weeks, Tillamook County would be at risk of moving back up in risk level effective Feb. 12.
