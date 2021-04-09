Tillamook County moved to High Risk effective Friday, April 9, through Thursday, April 22. The county did meet previous metrics to move to Extreme Risk, but under Gov. Kate Brown’s new statewide metrics, the county did not meet all metrics to move to Extreme Risk. The new metrics include COVID-19 positive patients occupying at least 300 hospital beds and a 15 percent increase in cases in the seven-day average over the past week.
“Remember to limit those gatherings to no more than eight people outdoors,” Administrator Marlene Putman said of the High Risk level during a community update April 9. “There’s different guidance for different settings.”
Putman said positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase among all ages now. In the last seven days, the county had 28 positive cases.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said 928 primary vaccine doses have been given this week.
“Oregon Health Authority has shared some age vaccination rates,” Colson said. “For Tillamook County, as of the 7th, show that 75.3 percent of the 65 and plus have been vaccinated, almost 28 percent of the 40-64 age range and older than 20, 41.2 percent have been vaccinated in Tillamook County.”
Brown announced April 6 that all Oregonians over the age of 16 would be eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, April 19.
“We do only have Moderna available and continue to receive small amounts of J & J for special outreach,” Colson said. “Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are only authorized for those 18 years and older.”
Colson said for those 16 and 17 years old, the health department could call 211 to locate where the individual can receive a Pfizer vaccine.
Tillamook County residents can book an appointment for a vaccine at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
The vaccine line is available for questions or help with booking an appointment due to limited Internet access. The vaccine line is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 503-842-3914.
