Tillamook County Health Department reported Friday, April 30, 26 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, April 23 through April 29, with 25 positive and one presumptive cases. The county has had a total of 621 cumulative cases since the pandemic began.
“There are a number of counties who are experiencing an increased number of positive cases of COVID, considered a surge condition,” Administrator Marlene Putman said. “Fifteen counties are moving to Extreme Risk.”
Tillamook County has moved down from High Risk to Moderate Risk, however. Putman said the state is reviewing the risk level of all counties weekly for the next three weeks. The state is currently over 300 hospitalizations.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said there are 339 COVID-19 related hospitalizations across Oregon. There are 811 ventilators available across Oregon. In Region 1 – Tillamook, Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah and Washington counties – 71 adult ICU beds are available.
“We have more than adequate PPE to care for our patients,” Swanson said.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said 539 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered this week.
“As of April 29, 11,837 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45 percent of Tillamook County residents,” Colson said. “ Of those who have received one dose, 7,984 people are considered fully vaccinated, having completed the two dose series.”
Thirty percent of county residents are considered fully vaccinated. Tillamook County’s goal is to have 70 percent of residents fully vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity. In the state, 0.03 percent of people have reported adverse reactions to the vaccine.
“Pfizer currently remains the only COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and 17 years old,” Colson said. “We’re working with the school districts and do have these clinics now available for scheduling online on the dates of May 4 and May 5 and we have a tentative clinic planned on May 12 as well.”
Colson said the Johnson & Johnson clinics would also be held on those dates.
There is no copay or charge for the COVID-19 vaccine, Colson added.
No proof of immigration status or social security number is required,” Colson said.
The health department encourages everyone to book a vaccine online or call if you need help at 503-842-3914.
Schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing or ask questions about COVID-19 in general at 503-842-3900.
Schedule a COVID-19 vaccine at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.