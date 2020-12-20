Following a continued increasing trend in COVID-19 cases, Tillamook County moved into the Extreme risk level Friday, Dec. 18.
County offices are currently closed to the public except by appointment but remain open for services via telephone and electronic means. Effective immediately, to protect the public and county employees, the county is further reducing potential COVID-19 exposure by reducing courthouse appointments to Monday through Friday from 2-5 p.m.. Additionally, library buildings are now closed to the public; curbside pickup and delivery are still available.
The Oregon Health Authority has reported 49 cases in the last six days. The Tillamook County Commissioners continue to urge you to avoid unnecessary social contacts.
