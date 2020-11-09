Tillamook County Leadership discussed in a community update Friday, Nov. 6, COVID-19 updates and holiday travel. As of Nov. 6, the county has 71 confirmed positive cases.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said Adventist Health hospitals continue to see volumes come back. The hospitals have advanced disinfection procedures and everyone is screened for COVID-19.
“As a whole, we are having a good financial year,” Swanson said. “Some of the CARES dollars we have received have been helpful for that.”
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said there are seven new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 this week, which brings the county to a total of 71 positive cases. Nineteen cases are currently under monitoring. According to the center’s public health nurses involved with case management and contact tracing, of those 19, 12 are active cases and seven are contacts of cases being monitored.
There are 11 presumptive cases in total. According to Oregon Health Authority, there have been 3,824 negative tests completed in Tillamook County. There have been a total of 3,895 tests completed.
The health center reports one individual is currently hospitalized in the Portland area. To date, there have been nine people who were hospitalized. There have been zero COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
“If you do have a positive case of COVID-19, please return the calls to our public health nurses so that they can ensure that we follow up with anybody that might be a close contact,” Putman said. “This is a way we can ensure that we’re trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community and elsewhere.”
Putman said people should think about travel plans around the holidays as soon as possible this year. When it comes to the upcoming holidays, the safest thing you can do is stay home, she added. If you are traveling, limit your exposure to people you do not live with for 14 days before visiting older adults or family members who are at high risk of infection. Oregon Health Authority states the safest way to travel is by car and only with people you live with.
Oregon Health Authority recommends you get your flu shot at least two weeks prior to travel. You should wear a face covering in crowded areas and around people you do not live with. Stay in a separate room from others when you arrive at your destination. After returning home, quarantine for 14 days and limit your exposure to people you do not live with.
