Tillamook County Leadership discussed during a community meeting Friday, Sept. 25, COVID-19 updates, flu shots and resources. As of Sept. 25, the county was at 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said the personal protective equipment is in good supply. The hospital had its first deployment of Narcan, which can treat narcotic overdose in an emergency situation, to deputies. This saved someone’s life.
“Starting this week, we have one new positive case,” Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said.
This brings the county to 46 confirmed and six presumptive cases, as of Sept. 25. The individual is 50-59 years old and no contacts were identified. Six people are currently being monitored.
There have been 3,034 tests completed in the county. The health center is testing people with symptoms; approximately 2-3 people per day.
According to the health center, one person is currently hospitalized in the Portland area. There have been zero COVID-19 related deaths.
The center is also extending its wellness exams through December.
“We encourage people to get those wellness visits and also to get your flu shots,” Putman said. “They’re really important this year.”
Older adults may be advised to get a different dose, Putman added.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center is continuing to provide behavioral health services. Physical health is also important and they are talking with patients about that.
Gordon McCraw, incident command, said scams have been increasing and people will likely start to hear scams about incomes taxes. People should be aware of those.
Jennifer Purcell, north coast region coordinator for the governor’s office, said 77 COVID-19 cases were reported in Clatsop County. The governor’s office will be monitoring the outbreak.
Commissioner David Yamamoto said the pandemic is not over and people need to remain careful. He recommended that people should get their flu shots as well.
