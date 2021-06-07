Don’t miss this shot to get your shot! Drop-in to Tillamook County Community Health Center’s Summer Kick-off COVID-19 Vaccine event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds Convention Center. Appointments are not needed. All three COVID-19 vaccine types (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson) will be available.
Choose to get vaccinated before June 27 to help reach the statewide goal of 70 percent first dose vaccination rate and be automatically entered in the Oregon COVID-19 vaccine prize drawing. Once the 70 percent vaccination rate goal is met statewide, Oregon’s risk level framework, including all county-based metrics and health and safety restrictions, will be lifted. This includes mask, physical distancing, and capacity limit requirements in almost all settings, with some exceptions following federal guidance, including airports, public transit, and health care settings. In addition, vaccine verification will not be necessary.
Questions or concerns? Visit the health center’s website tillamookchc.org for additional resources and call the COVID-19 vaccine information line 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (English and Spanish): 503-842-3914.
If you are unable to attend, you can still get a COVID-19 vaccine from your health care provider, including the health center and at your local pharmacy.
