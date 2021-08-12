Tillamook County Emergency Management and the Port of Tillamook Bay are supporting firefighting efforts as the aircraft used to fight the fire are using Tillamook Airport to refuel. ODF put in a special request for extra fuel to the Port Wednesday, Aug. 11, and this request was forwarded to Tillamook County Emergency Management who placed an order for an extra 4000gal of fuel through the Oregon Emergency Response System and Oregon Emergency Management.
Report of fire came in about 3 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, in the Cedar Butte Road area near milepost 18 on Hwy 6. Oregon Department of Forestry and Tillamook Fire responded.
The fire is currently estimated at 10 acres in slash and timber. 2 engines, 3 S. Fork Crews are assigned to the fire at this time. In addition, a Type 2 helicopter is enroute from Salem to work on the fire.
No evacuations are in place and the fire is on State Forest land. We do not know a cause of the fire at this time.
