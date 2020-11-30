With COVID-19 cases increasing In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday, Nov. 25, announces that strict health and safety measures will likely need to be in place for at least 21 counties found to be at extreme risk for COVID-19 spread following the two-week freeze, which ends Wednesday, Dec. 2. On Monday, Nov. 30, the Oregon Health Authority will reexamine county data to determine which counties qualify for each risk level following the two-week freeze.
“Tillamook County was classified as a ‘lower risk’ county today,” the Tillamook County Community Health Centers stated on Nov. 25. “Effective Dec. 3, the county will be able to reopen under limited capacity.”
Some of the measures for lower risk include: social indoor gathering size is max of 10 people, recommended limit is four households; outdoor social gathering size is a max of 12 people; indoor dining is available at 50 percent capacity, with a midnight close time; indoor recreation and fitness establishments have a maximum 50 percent capacity; indoor entertainment establishments, such as indoor theaters and museums, have a maximum 50 percent capacity; retail stores, such as grocery stores, as well as indoor and outdoor shopping centers and malls have a maximum 75 percent capacity and encourage curbside pickup; faith institutions, funeral homes, mortuaries and cemeteries have an indoor max of 75 percent capacity and 300 outdoor; limited office work is available; outdoor recreation and fitness establishments, such as parks and hiking trails, as well as outdoor entertainment establishments, such as outdoor gardens and aquariums, have a 300 max capacity; personal services, such as salons, are allowed; and long-term care visitation is allowed.
Tillamook County Community Health Center’s COVID-19 weekly case summary for Nov. 20-25 reports five new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and one new presumptive case. There are seven action cases in the county. This brings the county to 99 positive COVID-19 cases; 115 total when including presumptive. There are 16 presumptive cases total.
Two individuals are currently hospitalized, the health center added. Oregon Health Authority reports 4,214 negative tests completed and 4,313 total tests completed. Twenty-seven cases are being monitored, including the seven active and 20 close contacts.
There have been no COVID-19 related deaths in the county at this time.
According to Oregon’s Health Authority’s weekly report on Nov. 25, there have been 62 positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases in the city of Tillamook, 1-9 cases each in Rockaway Beach, Pacific City, Bay City, Nehalem, Cloverdale and Wheeler.
