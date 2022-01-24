According to Tillamook County Community Health Center Medical Doctor and Public Health Officer Melissa Paulissen, a new record number of COVID-19 cases was set, with 54 new positive cases on Wednesday Jan. 19. Medical professionals are pleading with the public to follow COVID protocols to keep the community stay safe.
According to the data from Oregon Health Authority from January 18, 2022, community transmission in Tillamook County is high with a total of 189 confirmed and presumptive cases and a 21.7% test positivity rate. This number is higher than the data collected due the the number of home tests being administered.
High transmission rate is indicated in a county when the percentage of test positivity is higher than or equal to 10 percent and/or the total new cases per 100k persons in the last seven-days is higher than or equal to 100 cases.
According to the President of Adventist Health Tillamook, Eric Swanson, “We continue to have issues with bed availability and recently have been forced to make unconventional decisions transferring patients to hospitals we typically don’t transfer to, because they have open beds.” In Region 1 (Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties) there are a total of 28 (8 percent) adult ICU hospital beds available and 49 (2 percent) adult non ICU hospital beds available.
“Anything Oregonians can do now to reduce the spread of the virus will help to preserve hospital capacity for those who need it most,” Peter Graven, Ph.D., the director of the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) Office of Advanced Analytics said. “If we can spread the peak out over two months rather than just a few weeks, it will help ensure Oregonians get the timely hospital care they expect and deserve,” said Graven. The latest forecast from OHSU calls for the peak to hit around Thursday, Jan. 27 2022.
The federal site to order free quick (rapid) antigen home COVID-19 test is now live: https://www.covidtests.gov
Super easy and quick to fill out- the tests will ship out late January. Every U.S. household is eligible for 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. Need help? Contact OHA COVID-19 Support Hotline: 866-917-888.
COVID-19 testing remains available at the health center’s acute care clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are required. Call 503-842-3900 to schedule. Adventist Health Tillamook and Rinehart Clinic also have testing available.
The health department’s vaccine clinic is at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Vaccines, pediatric vaccines, flu and pneumonia vaccines are available.
Adventist Health Tillamook is providing vaccines from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at the Tillamook Medical Plaza and Women’s and Family Health.
Pacific City also has vaccines at the Adventist Health clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rinehart Clinic has vaccines weekly by appointment. Local pharmacies also have vaccines available.
