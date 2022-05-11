There have been 7 reported positive COVID-19 cases in a recent 7 day period and a 20.7% test positivity rate in Tillamook County. To date, there have been 64 deaths due to COVID-19 in the county and 3,780 total positive tests.
The Tillamook County Community Health Center (TCCHC) offers a free nurse advice line if you’re having signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and wanting to talk to a nurse. Call 503-842-3940, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
According to TCCHC, vaccines continue to be the safest and most effective way to protect from COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available by appointment at the TCCHC main medical clinic; 503-842-3900 the Rinehart Clinic; 1-800-368-5182, Ext. 100 and Adventist Health Tillamook; 503-815-2110.
COVID-19 vaccines are also provided at regular healthcare offices and at pharmacies in Tillamook County.
