In the weekly Tillamook County community update meeting, Eric Swanson from Adventist Health Tillamook said, “Over the last two weeks, cases have remained high, so the current hospital bed situation is dire.”
Region 1 (Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties) has 310 adult ICU hospital beds occupied out of a total of 338 beds. This leaves 28 adult ICU beds in the region available. In addition, there are a total of 29 non-ICU hospital beds available.
Swanson follows the COVID-19 updates from Peter Graven, Ph.D., director of the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) Office of Advanced Analytics. According to Graven, all regions across the state are showing a rapid increase in hospitalized patients. As of January 18th, out of all hospital patients occupying ICU beds, 25% of them are there battling COVID-19. The latest data from OHSU now predicts peak hospitalizations in Oregon to be hit February 1st.
In Tillamook County, 18,430 people have already been vaccinated and 8,100 people in the county have yet to get their vaccines. If you’d like to get your COVID shot be sure to visit the health department’s vaccine clinic at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Vaccines, pediatric vaccines, flu and pneumonia vaccines are also available.
Adventist Health Tillamook is also providing vaccines from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at the Tillamook Medical Plaza and Women’s and Family Health.
