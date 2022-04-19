As the Northeast part of the United States is seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 case numbers the western part of the country is bracing themselves for what’s to come. Ed Colson from the Tillamook County Community Health Center said that he encourages everyone to get vaccinated and they are closely monitoring numbers for our area.
Eric Swanson from Adventist Health Tillamook said that he is tracking a new metric; “I’m watching the percentage of COVID-like illnesses showing up in the ER.” For the
3,786 emergency department visits in the past week, 1.76% of them were for COVID-like illnesses, previously this number hit 3%, “It’s a good surveillance tool.”
Tillamook County has been significantly impacted by COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic with a total of 64 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. 32 of those deaths occurred in August and September of 2021 alone, 97% of those who died were not vaccinated.
“We grieve for all of the lives lost and wish to extend our sincerest condolences at this difficult time,” said Marlene Putman, Administrator, Tillamook County Health Department.
There is ongoing discussion related to the high number of COVID related fatalities occurring in Tillamook County, which are showing to be twice as high in comparison to neighboring counties like Clatsop and Lincoln. How is Tillamook faring in comparison and why have more people died in this County than in others? The answers are not clear, yet.
Tillamook County Community Health Center updates it’s Facebook page regularly with current information regarding COVID, check it out for more information https://www.facebook.com/TillamookCHC
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.