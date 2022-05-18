Election officials discovered an error on Tillamook County ballots today. The county treasurer election incorrectly appears on the May Election ballot when it should have gone on the November general election ballot.
“We apologize for the mistake,” said Tillamook County Clerk Tassi O’Neil. “The county treasurer is running unopposed, and when that is the case, the contest should go on the general election ballot, per state law.”
All votes for county treasurer in this election will be discarded. The contest will appear on the general election ballot in November.
