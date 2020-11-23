In a Tillamook County Leadership meeting Friday, Nov. 20, county leadership discussed COVID-19 cases and hospital capacity. Tillamook County Community Health Centers reported on Friday, Nov. 20, 11 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 during the week of Nov. 13-19, bringing the county to a total of 94 positive tests completed. There are 33 active cases in the county.
Tillamook County Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said there is one person who is currently hospitalized in the county. There are 109 positive and presumptive cases. There are three new presumptive cases and 15 presumptive cases total.
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported higher case count totals for Tillamook County throughout the week, the health center stated. The current total is lower as several of the positive cases were residents of other counties, and therefore, the case count has been adjusted to only include positive and presumptive cases for residents of Tillamook County. There can be discrepancies as the data is collected at particular points in time.
OHA reports 4,179 total tests completed for Tillamook County. Fifty cases are being monitored: 33 active cases and 17 close contacts. There have been no COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
Putman said public health locally is not sharing the area of the county or zip code of cases to keep privacy and in smaller towns. According to Oregon Health Authority, the city of Tillamook has 58 positive and presumptive cases, with 1-9 cases each in Bay City, Rockaway Beach, Cloverdale and Wheeler.
“For those who do receive a call about a contact to a positive case, please respond to the calls from public health nurses,” Putman said. “I know there’s some concern about attributing cases incorrectly or scams calls. If you receive a call, call your local public health office if you’re concerned and ask for a confirmation of whether you have been identified as a close contact.”
People who are concerned can call the health center at 503-842-3900.
“The number of contact tracers is limited when you have this increase in positive cases,” Putman said. “Some counties are using alternative methods for contacting, adding additional volunteers, sending messages, reminding people to self-isolate or quarantine because they’ve been a close contact. In Tillamook County, we can manage it right now.”
Putman asks people to consider the travel advisory when planning for the holidays.
“The advisories urge against non-essential out of state travel,” Putman said. “They ask people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state and encourage residents to stay local.”
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said the hospital has plenty of personal protective equipment in supply. There are 32 adult ICU beds in the region, which includes Tillamook, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. The ICU beds are significantly down. Adventist Health continues to watch the regional bed capacity.
