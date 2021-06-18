Tillamook County will remain in Lower Risk effective Friday, June 18, through Thursday, June 24. The next risk level changes will be announced Tuesday, June 22, to take effect Friday, June 25.
Tillamook County Health Department reported during a community update Tuesday, June 15, five new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases from May 30 through June 12. Administrator Marlene Putman said these cases occurred between May 30 and June 5 and the county has had zero cases since June 6.
As of June 15, Tillamook County is at 63.59 percent age eligible residents that have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with a goal of 65 percent, and statewide is at 68 percent, with a goal of 70 percent.
“For the month of June, new vaccine appointments are going to be available at the Tillamook County Community Health Center on 8th Street, not at the fairgrounds,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said. “Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are going to be offered on Tuesdays and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson clinics will be held on Thursdays.”
If you received your first shot at the fairgrounds in May, the booster shots will also be given at the fairgrounds. Moving forward, both first and second dose vaccines will be given at the health clinic.
The acute care clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 2111 8th St. Call 503-842-3014 to make an appointment.
A walk-in vaccine event was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the fairgrounds. All three vaccines were available at this walk-in event. The health department encourages everyone to get vaccinated before June 27. People can also receive a vaccine from their health care provider.
“Once the 70 percent vaccination goal is met statewide, Oregon’s risk level framework, which includes all county-based metrics and health and safety restrictions will be lifted,” Colson said. “This includes masks, physical distancing, and capacity limit requirements in almost all settings with some exceptions following federal guidance, which includes airports, public transit and health care settings.”
For questions or to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, call the vaccine information line at 503-842-3914.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.