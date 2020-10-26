Tillamook County Community Health Centers (TCCHC) announced during a Tillamook County Leadership meeting Friday, Oct. 23, that there were two new confirmed COVID-19 cases this week. As of Oct. 23, the county has had a total of 59 confirmed positive cases, as well as 11 presumptive.
“The cumulative total cases for us now are 70,” Administrator Marlene Putman said. “That is both positive and presumptive.”
Putman said to date, the county has had nine hospitalizations. There are currently zero hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the county.
According to Oregon Health Authority, there have been 3,523 negative tests completed in Tillamook County. There are 25 cases currently under monitoring, TCCHC said. Of those, a contact tracer is following 22. These people have had direct contact with a positive case and are under quarantine. If they develop symptoms, they get transferred back to a case investigator.
TCCHC reported one case from last week was transferred out of their accumulative total, as the individual was found not to be a resident of Tillamook County.
There have been some questions regarding the different in numbers between what the county reports on Fridays and what Oregon Health Authority reports daily.
“The difference between the numbers in the county and state is most typically based on when the state updates their reports from the previous day,” Putman said. “The public health reports that we run from the health center is based on our latest information on Thursday at 4 p.m. Sometimes we may have an additional positive by 8 a.m. on Friday that we try to include in the report on Fridays that may not be reflected yet in the state report.”
Putman said typically by the afternoon on Friday, the Oregon Health Authority’s report should reflect Tillamook County’s numbers.
“If people are concerned about outbreaks, keep following those businesses and employees and the community as a whole around face coverings, washing hands and maintaining social distance,” Putman said.
The health center continues to provide their flu clinic, Putman added. They maintain a separate office for flu vaccines, located at 2111 8th St in Tillamook. The clinic is open Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, the clinic is open at 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said the hospital’s personal protective equipment supply is adequate. If you go to the plaza, there is a new screening process with the thermal imaging camera that will take your temperature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.