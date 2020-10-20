Tillamook County Leadership discussed at a community update Friday, Oct. 16, current COVID-19 cases in the county, increases in cases and guidelines for Halloween.
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said the county has six new confirmed positive cases this week. This brings the county to 57 total confirmed cases.
“To date, we’ve had nine people who have been hospitalized and one person is currently hospitalized outside of Tillamook County,” Putman said. “Fortunately, we haven’t had any deaths.”
The health center reports two new presumptive cases as of Oct. 16, with 12 presumptive cases total. There are 45 cases currently under monitoring. Of those 45, a contact tracer is following 32. These people have had direct contact with a positive case and are under quarantine. If they develop symptoms, they will get transferred back to a case investigator.
As positive case increases have been occurring, people have been concerned about exposure and whether they should self-quarantine, Putman said. A contact tracer will contact anyone who is identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive.
“If the identified contact is a child, the contract tracer will identify a responsible adult,” Putman said. “The responsible adult will need to self-quarantine along with the child.”
People should continue to wear face coverings while out in public.
“Stay in touch with your provider and continue to use precautions,” Putman said. “With regard to flu season, our health center continues our flu clinic, which is located right next door to our clinic on 8th street.”
Jennifer Purcell, north coast region coordinator for the governor’s office, said COVID-19 cases continue to increase. Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has released tips for Halloween. These tips include which activities are low risk, such as online parties or carving pumpkins with your household; moderate risk activities, such as visiting pumpkin patches where people are maintaining physical distance and wearing face masks, or going to an open-air, one way walk through haunted forest where face coverings and social distance are in place; or high risk activities, which OHA recommends to avoid, such as, indoor and outdoor Halloween gatherings or parties and trick or treating.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said mask wearing is the most effective, preventative measure we have right now. She urges people to take this seriously.
