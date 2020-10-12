Tillamook County Leadership discussed during a community update Friday, Oct. 9, COVID-19 cases, testing and flu shots. As of Oct. 9, the county has 51 positive COVID-19 cases.
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said as of Oct. 9, the county is at 51 positive cases, with four new confirmed positive cases this week and four new presumptive cases, bringing the county to a total of 61 cases.
According to the health center, there are 10 presumptive cases total with 51 positive tests completed, according to Oregon Health Authority. There are 15 cases currently under monitoring and zero COVID-19 related deaths.
“Please try to get your flu shot now,” Putman said. “It’s a good time to do so.”
There are a number of locations in Tillamook County to get a flu shot, Putman added. The health center offers a walk-in clinic in the Hooley Building at 2111 8th Street, next door to the Tillamook clinic. The walk-in clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1-4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursday and Fridays.
On Wednesdays, the clinic is open from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4:30 p.m. The flu vaccine clinic is expected to be open through Oct. 31 with a possible extension to Nov. 30.
People can find other flu vaccine locations at https://tillamookchc.org/health-services-clinics/flu-clinics/
Putman said there are two options for COVID-19 testing that are coming to the county. The health center had ordered the rapid testing last month but has not received it. Other testing kits are on their way from the state.
“We should be receiving those, confirmed with the state, in days,” Putman said. “We’ll also share those with Rinehart Clinic and Adventist Health after we receive them.”
