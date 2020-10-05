As of Friday, Oct. 2, Tillamook County has one new positive, confirmed case of COVID-19, Tillamook County Community Health Centers reported. The individual is between the ages of 40-49. This brings the county at 47 positive cases and six presumptive cases, with a total of 53 cases.
There are no people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Tillamook County. There have been 3,140 negative tests. Eight individuals are currently under monitoring. There have been no COVID-related deaths in the county.
“The age group with the highest incidence of reported infection continues to be 20-29 year olds,” Oregon Health Authority stated in their weekly report on Sept. 30.
The health center has opened a walk-in flu vaccine clinic in the Hooley Building at 211 8th St. The clinic is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. The clinic is open on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4:30 p.m.
